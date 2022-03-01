Cardano Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002176 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $32.41 billion and $1.71 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00197662 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00344263 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00055654 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,162,713,384 coins and its circulating supply is 33,661,325,004 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.