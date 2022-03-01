Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRLFF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Cardinal Energy stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. 148,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,368. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

