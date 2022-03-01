CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $977,750.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 817,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,932. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

