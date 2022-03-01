CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $121,768.86 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $121,768.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,215.92.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 817,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,932. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CareDx by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

