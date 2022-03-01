CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading 8.1% Higher

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.26. 12,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 177,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in CareMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CareMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CareMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareMax by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 112,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

