CareTech (LON:CTH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $606.09

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 606.09 ($8.13) and traded as low as GBX 582 ($7.81). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 586 ($7.86), with a volume of 281,135 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.86) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 566.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 606.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £664.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

