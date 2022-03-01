CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Scot Christopher Fredo Sells 3,580 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scot Christopher Fredo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Scot Christopher Fredo sold 626 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $21,910.00.

CARG stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. 3,015,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,325.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

