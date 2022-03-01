Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Down to $9.98

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.56. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 4,786 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRBU shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 1,901.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.