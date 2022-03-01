Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 17,772 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,678,000 after acquiring an additional 326,162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 273,207 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 607,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 258,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after buying an additional 185,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,823,000.

GSLC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.58. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

