Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 27,834 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $748,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 351,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 218,660 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 166,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 52,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627,936 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57.

