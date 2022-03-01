Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 21,736 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 2.37% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,841. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.

