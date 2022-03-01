Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 2,267 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $221.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,682. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

