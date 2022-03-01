Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 61.14% of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF worth $122,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of KLDW stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84.

