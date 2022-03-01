Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,582 shares during the period. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 30.51% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $14,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSST. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LSST traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,048. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00.

