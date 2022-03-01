Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,856,008. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

