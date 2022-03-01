Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF comprises 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 3.36% of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of MSTB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. 2,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,873. LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37.

