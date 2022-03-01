Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,698. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

