Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $53.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $53,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,868 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.