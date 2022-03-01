Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 9,356 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,715 shares of company stock worth $2,338,784. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,255. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

