Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $10.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,060.94. 38,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,514. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,149.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,318.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

