Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,798,123,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. 348,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,233,359. The company has a market capitalization of $259.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

