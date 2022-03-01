Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,110 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

