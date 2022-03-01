Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 3.92% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 979,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after buying an additional 126,944 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 295,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period.

Shares of GSST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

