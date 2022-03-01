Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Hits $66.09 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Carry has a total market cap of $66.09 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00076466 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014466 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

