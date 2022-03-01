Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Cut by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.34% of Carter’s worth $55,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 707,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,784,000 after buying an additional 52,186 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 74,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.