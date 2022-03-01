Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.70.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $188.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average is $192.77. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $176.95 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,917 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.