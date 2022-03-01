Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.83 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Casper has a total market cap of $298.05 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.79 or 0.06647386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,047.34 or 0.99972938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,702,093,540 coins and its circulating supply is 4,103,050,541 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

