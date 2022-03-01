Caspian 24-Hour Volume Tops $100,829.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $100,829.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00035135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00106287 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

