Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Up 9.3% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) traded up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $47.32. 4,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 251,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after acquiring an additional 622,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.59.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

