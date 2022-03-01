Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Up 9.3% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) traded up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $47.32. 4,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 251,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.
The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after acquiring an additional 622,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.59.
About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
