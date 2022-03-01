CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Sells $725,788.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.54. 2,067,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,836. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

