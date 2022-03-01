CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Lowered to C$70.00 at TD Securities

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

