CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.71.

CCL.B traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.72. 173,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$56.45 and a 1-year high of C$75.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,108.42. Also, Director Douglas W. Muzyka purchased 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,856.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

