CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,356.05

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $13,356.05 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008590 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001145 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

