CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of CDK Global worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 10.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.24. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

