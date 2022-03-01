Celo (CELO) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Celo has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $86.73 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00006116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

