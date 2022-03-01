Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.71. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 4,205 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $561.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.32.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.
