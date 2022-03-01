Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,008,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 12,597,978 shares.The stock last traded at $15.96 and had previously closed at $15.70.

Several research firms have commented on CVE. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

