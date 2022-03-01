Centamin (TSE:CEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.77

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 75034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,311.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,000 shares in the company, valued at C$252,239.20.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

