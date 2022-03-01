Centaur (CNTR) One Day Volume Hits $520,800.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $520,800.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,764,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

