Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$12.75

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $46,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,002 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.