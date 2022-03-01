Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$12.75

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CGAU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.
CGAU opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10.
Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.