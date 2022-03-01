Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$12.75

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGAU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.