Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.64

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $5.87. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 23,056 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

