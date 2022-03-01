Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.64

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $5.87. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 23,056 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,662 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 284,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

