Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.64

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $5.87. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 23,056 shares.
Several analysts recently weighed in on EBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
