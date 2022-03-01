Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.47% of Central Pacific Financial worth $24,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE CPF opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $816.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

