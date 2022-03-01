Centric Swap 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Swap has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.32 or 0.06756770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,885.47 or 0.99963710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.