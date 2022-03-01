Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $40.77

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.77, but opened at $46.17. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEU. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $639.88 million, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 2.46.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,000 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

