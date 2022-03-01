Century Financial Co. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Monday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Century Financial stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Century Financial has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

