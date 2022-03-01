Century Financial Co. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Monday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of Century Financial stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Century Financial has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88.
About Century Financial (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Financial (CYFL)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.