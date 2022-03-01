Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. 1,007,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,387. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 2.03. Certara has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Get Certara alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In other Certara news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 19,889 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $576,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Certara (Get Rating)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.