Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.32 million.Certara also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.530 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. 1,007,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,387. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 2.03. Certara has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,821,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after acquiring an additional 733,317 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Certara by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Certara by 44,712.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Certara by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

