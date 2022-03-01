CertiK Price Up 12.9% This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $85.14 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.05 or 0.06649348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.38 or 0.99796351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002750 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,527,302 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

